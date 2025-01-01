$10,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura MDX
SPORT - 114KM - 1 OWNER
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2008 ACURA MDX SPORT - 7 SEATER
114000KM… LOW KMS!
1 OWNER
CARFAX 2013 - $1200 CLAIM
TIMINGBELT AND WATERPUMP SERVICE AT 110000KM
PREVIOUSLY OIL SPRAYED
3.7L V6 ENGINE
SH AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
$10995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
EAGLE AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
519-998-3156