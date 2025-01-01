Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>2008 ACURA MDX SPORT - 7 SEATER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>114000KM… LOW KMS!</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>1 OWNER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>CARFAX 2013 - $1200 CLAIM </span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>TIMINGBELT AND WATERPUMP SERVICE AT 110000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>PREVIOUSLY OIL SPRAYED</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>3.7L V6 ENGINE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>SH AWD</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>BACKUP CAMERA</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>NAVIGATION</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>$10995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES </span></p>

2008 Acura MDX

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura MDX

SPORT - 114KM - 1 OWNER

12095674

2008 Acura MDX

SPORT - 114KM - 1 OWNER

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2008 Acura MDX