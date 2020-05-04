Menu
2008 Buick Lucerne

CXL

2008 Buick Lucerne

CXL

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,083KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4985955
  • Stock #: 65
  • VIN: 1G4HD572X8U108881
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean and sturdy car, great shape, well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL 6 Cylinder, 3.8 L engine.

Runs very smoothly and in excellent condition.

It has 159083 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + HST + Lic Fee

 

Car advantages:

5 Passenger, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, AC, AM/FM/CD, Dual Airbags, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry and Auto Starter.

 

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car

Engine: 3.8 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

Interior Colour: White

Exterior Colour: Dark Blue

Front Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission

 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Lubrico Warranty Available

Come visit us at:

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

