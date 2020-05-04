115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
519-267-9444
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Very clean and sturdy car, great shape, well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL 6 Cylinder, 3.8 L engine.
Runs very smoothly and in excellent condition.
It has 159083 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + HST + Lic Fee
Car advantages:
5 Passenger, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, AC, AM/FM/CD, Dual Airbags, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry and Auto Starter.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
Engine: 3.8 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
Interior Colour: White
Exterior Colour: Dark Blue
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Lubrico Warranty Available
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
