2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8459694
- VIN: 1GCEC19J38E209634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 CHEVY SILVERADO 2WD
98000KM....LOW KMS!!!
EXTENDED CAB 4 DOOR
8FT LONG BOX
6 PASSENGER
5.3L V8 ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
REAR WHEEL DRIVE
PREVIOUSLY KROWN OIL SPRAYED 2013,2014,2015 and 2016
$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
