Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459694
  • VIN: 1GCEC19J38E209634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 CHEVY SILVERADO 2WD

98000KM....LOW KMS!!!

EXTENDED CAB 4 DOOR

8FT LONG BOX

6 PASSENGER

5.3L V8 ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

REAR WHEEL DRIVE

PREVIOUSLY KROWN OIL SPRAYED 2013,2014,2015 and 2016

 

$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2015 RAM 2500 OUTDOO...
 100,000 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 381,000 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2010 Acura TL 6 SPD ...
 139,000 MI
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory