2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LX

2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LX

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,311KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472013
  • Stock #: 57
  • VIN: 3A8FY48BX8T205672
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean and sturdy car,great shape,well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser LX, 4 Cylinder, 2.4 L engine.

Runs very smoothly and in excellent condition.

It has 155311 KMS and the asking price is $1999 + HST

Car advantages:
5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cloth Seats, Hard Top, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Wiper and Tilt Wheel.


Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your prefered car

Engine: 2.4 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
Interior Colour: Grey
Exterior Colour: Silver
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission


CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Send us a text: 416-856-0681
Email us at: sales@roxyauto.com
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

