Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean and sturdy car,great shape,well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser LX, 4 Cylinder, 2.4 L engine.



Runs very smoothly and in excellent condition.



It has 155311 KMS and the asking price is $1999 + HST



Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cloth Seats, Hard Top, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Wiper and Tilt Wheel.





Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your prefered car



Engine: 2.4 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

Interior Colour: Grey

Exterior Colour: Silver

Front Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission





CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at:

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Send us a text: 416-856-0681

Email us at: sales@roxyauto.com

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.