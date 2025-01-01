Menu
2008 Chrysler Sebring

79,800 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chrysler Sebring

CONVERTIBLE Touring

12730242

2008 Chrysler Sebring

CONVERTIBLE Touring

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,800KM
VIN 1C3LC55R38N267841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TRD384
  • Mileage 79,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2008 Chrysler Sebring