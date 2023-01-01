$1,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Nitro
SLT / 4WD / AUTO / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10120632
- VIN: 1D8GU58K68W108395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,916 KM
Vehicle Description
SLT *** 4WD *** SUNROOF *** YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
