2008 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8864813

8864813 VIN: 1FTRX12W68FA03908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.