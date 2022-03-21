$14,995+ tax & licensing
519-998-3156
2008 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8864813
- VIN: 1FTRX12W68FA03908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 FORD F150 XLT EXYENDED CAB 4 DOOR - 2WD
46000KM....WOW...LOW KMS!!
***CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS***
***1 PREVIOUS OWNER***
4.6L V8 ENGINE
REAR WHEEL DRIVE
A/C - BLOWS COLD
FIRESTONE DEATINATION TIRES
$14995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
