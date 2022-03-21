Menu
2008 Ford F-150

46,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8864813
  VIN: 1FTRX12W68FA03908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 FORD F150 XLT EXYENDED CAB 4 DOOR - 2WD

46000KM....WOW...LOW KMS!!

***CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS***

***1 PREVIOUS OWNER***

4.6L V8 ENGINE

REAR WHEEL DRIVE

A/C - BLOWS COLD

FIRESTONE DEATINATION TIRES

 

$14995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

