2008 Ford F-250

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

SUPER DUTY XL/4X4/SNOW PLOW & SALTER

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 6334001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$$$ SAVE MONEY $$$ - DO YOUR OWN SAFETY -

NEW FRONT BRAKES AND CALIPERS - SERVICE COMPLETED - 

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE - 

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AS WELL AS ON THE DELIVERY DAY -

NO ACCIDENTS -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR HELP. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 519-267-8448 - 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10 AM-6 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

SATURDAY FROM 10 AM-4 PM - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Steel Wheels
CD Player
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

