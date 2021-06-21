Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Fusion

195,642 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Fusion

2008 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,642KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7441463
  • Stock #: 159
  • VIN: 3FAHP08168R258035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,642 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 195642 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.0 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Grey

·        Exterior Colour: Silver

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt
 192,408 KM
$2,599 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 195,335 KM
$4,298 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Focus SES
 197,762 KM
$3,599 + tax & lic

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Quick Links
Directions Inventory