2008 Ford Ranger

109,118 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

$11,900 + tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Groh Motors Ltd.

519-653-3112

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2008 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

519-653-3112

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024136
  • Stock #: A23002
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U78PA23002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,118 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner     Low Kilometers    Excellent Body    Krown Rustproofed     New Clutch

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Email Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

Groh Motors Ltd.

678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6

