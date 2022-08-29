$11,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
2WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Groh Motors Ltd.
678 Bishop Street, North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4V6
519-653-3112
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
109,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9024136
- Stock #: A23002
- VIN: 1FTYR44U78PA23002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 109,118 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Low Kilometers Excellent Body Krown Rustproofed New Clutch
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
