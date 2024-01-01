Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>THE CAR IS AVAILABLE FOR TEST DRIVE BY APPOINTMENT - CARFAX REPORT IS AVAILABLE - POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS - KEYLESS ENTRY - A/C - CRUISE CONTROL -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS  -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></span></span></p>

2008 Honda Accord

248,000 KM

$1,990

+ tax & licensing
EX 2.4L - A/C IS COLD -

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
248,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1HGCS12748A802002

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

519-267-8448

