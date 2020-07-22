Menu
2008 Honda Accord

232,742 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L / LEATHER / AC

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L / LEATHER / AC

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

232,742KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5677800
  • VIN: 1HGCS22868A802212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 232,742 KM

Vehicle Description

EX-L *** LEATHER *** AC *** AUTO *** 232,742 KM *** POWER GROUP *** VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS ***

Omvic makes all dealers post this statement on AS-IS vehicles

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

PLEASE READ OUR POLICY FOR AS IS VEHICLES BELOW

WE ARE OFFERING OUR LOWEST POSSIBBLE NO HAGGLE PRICE

NO TEST DRIVES ON AS IS VEHICLES

UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED THE VEHCIELS WERE NOT INSPECTED, AND WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT WOULD BE REQUIRED, OR EVEN IF THEY CAN BE SAFTIED

WE DO NOT ACCEPT DEPOSITS TO HOLD THE VEHICLE

WE STRONGLY RECOMMMEND YOU HAVE THE VEHCILES INSPECTED AT A THIRD PARTY SHOP BEFORE YOU PURCHASE.  WE CAN ARRANGE TO HAVE THE VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT A LOCAL CAMBRIDGE SHOP AT YOUR COST

NO SAME DAY PICK UPS FOR NON DEALER BUYERS.  WE CAN GET TEMP PLATES FROM THE MINISTRY WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS

REGARDLESS WETHER OR NOT THE VEHICLES IS BEING EXPORTED WE WILL NOT UNDER ANY CIRUMSTANES NOT CHARGE TAX

 

ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE BANK DRAFT ONLY, NO CASH, NO CREDIT CARD

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

