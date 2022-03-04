$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2008 Honda Accord
2008 Honda Accord
LX
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
246,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8471349
- VIN: 1HGCP26318A812615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 246,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 HONDA ACCORD LX
246000KM
2.4L 4CYL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
2 KEYS WITH KEYLESS FOB
$4995 CERTIFIED + TA
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6