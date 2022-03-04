Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Accord

246,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Accord

LX

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8471349
  • VIN: 1HGCP26318A812615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA ACCORD LX

246000KM

2.4L 4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

2 KEYS WITH KEYLESS FOB

 

$4995 CERTIFIED + TA

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2008 Honda Accord LX
 246,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Element SC
 215,000 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 98,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory