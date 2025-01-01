$5,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
AUTOMATIC - SUNROOF - 4 DOOR
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
258,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 258,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2008 HONDA CIVIC SE
258000KM
AUTOMATIC
POWER SUNROOF
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
CRUISE
ALLOY WHEELS
REAR DISC BRAKES
$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
2008 Honda Civic