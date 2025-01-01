Menu
*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***

2008 HONDA CIVIC SE

258000KM

AUTOMATIC

POWER SUNROOF POWER LOCKS font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>258000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>AUTOMATIC</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>POWER SUNROOF</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; KEYLESS ENTRY CRUISE

ALLOY WHEELS REAR DISC BRAKES $5995 CERTIFIED + TAX EAGLE AUTO SALES

2008 Honda Civic

258,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic

AUTOMATIC - SUNROOF - 4 DOOR

12244177

2008 Honda Civic

AUTOMATIC - SUNROOF - 4 DOOR

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1741147999
  2. 1741148003
  3. 1741148006
  4. 1741148010
  5. 1741148014
  6. 1741148017
  7. 1741148021
  8. 1741148024
  9. 1741148027
  10. 1741148031
  11. 1741148035
  12. 1741148038
  13. 1741148041
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,000KM
Good Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***

 

2008 HONDA CIVIC SE

 

258000KM

 

AUTOMATIC

 

POWER SUNROOF

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

CRUISE

ALLOY WHEELS

REAR DISC BRAKES

 

 

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2008 Honda Civic