165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2008 HONDA CIVIC SI - 6SPD
181000KM
A/C - BLOWS COLD
$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE OAC!!
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6