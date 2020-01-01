Menu
2008 Honda Element

164,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2008 Honda Element

2008 Honda Element

SC

2008 Honda Element

SC

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6266487
  VIN: 5J6YH18978L800125

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA ELEMENT SC

 

164000KM

 

NEW NOKIAN ALL SEASON TIRES

2.4L 4CYL ENGINE

2WD

BIKE RACK INCLUDED

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

 

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

