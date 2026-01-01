$3,500+ taxes & licensing
2008 Infiniti FX35
BASE / AUTO / LEATHER / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
2008 Infiniti FX35
BASE / AUTO / LEATHER / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Sold As Is
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,250 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** AUTO *** LEATHER *** ROOF *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 147250KM ***
** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY
WE WILL NOT KNOW SAFETY THE VEHICLE
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Interior
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Seating
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Powertrain
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519-621-4333