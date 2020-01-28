2008 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

TWO SETS OF TIRES ALL SEASON AND WINTER ON WHEELS - SAFETY INCLUDED - WARRANTY AVAILABLE - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT - OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS - OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Push Button Start

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.