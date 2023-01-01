$6,799+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Sedona
EX (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)
Location
Roxy Auto Inc
115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9759895
- Stock #: 264
- VIN: KNDMB233986259785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,979 KM
Vehicle Description
It has 197979 KMS and the asking price is $6799 + Licensing Fee + HST
Car advantages:
7 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
