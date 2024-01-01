2008 Mazda Tribute

Menu
** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! ***Grand Touring FWD * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls * Leather Steering Wheel * Cruise Control * Climate Controls * Audio Controls * AM/FM * Traction/Stability Control * CD/AUX * Digital Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Rear Tinted Windows * 16” Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails * Front Fog Lamps *<br /><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; outline: none; margin: 0px 0px 20px; font-family: "Open Sans"; font-size: 14px; color: rgb(45, 45, 45); line-height: 24px; word-break: normal;><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Know Before You Go:</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(55, 65, 81);> We haven't peeked under the hood, so the exact needs of this ride are a mystery, may require </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(52, 53, 65);>substantial repairs and it's an at your own risk sale</span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; color: rgb(55, 65, 81);>! From character-building rust to possible powertrain adventures and repairs, it's all part of the journey. Often, these gems are scooped up by dealers or wholesalers with the magic touch to bring them back to life. </span></span></span></p><div> </div><div><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Discover the Potential: As-Is Special!</span></span></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Embrace the opportunity with this vehicle, offered in an "as-is" condition, <span style=color: rgb(52, 53, 65);>unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition. </span>While it hasn't been e-tested and its road-worthiness isn't confirmed, it's a canvas ready for your touch! </span></span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;> </p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px;><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Important Notes:</span></span></span></p><ol style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><li><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: rgb(55, 65, 81); white-space-collapse: preserve;>This vehicle might not qualify for financing. Financing might be a challenge, but if the stars align, we'll tailor payments based on your credit.</span></span></span></li><li><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: rgb(55, 65, 81); white-space-collapse: preserve;>Prices don't include HST and licensing.</span></span></span></li><li><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: rgb(55, 65, 81); white-space-collapse: preserve;>Our aim is always zero down, but sometimes the universe has other plans. 142,227 KM

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,227KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4F2CZ06148KM27684

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,227 KM

** AS-IS SALE *** YOU CERTIFY *** YOU SAVE!!! ***Grand Touring FWD * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls * Leather Steering Wheel * Cruise Control * Climate Controls * Audio Controls * AM/FM * Traction/Stability Control * CD/AUX * Digital Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Rear Tinted Windows * 16” Alloy Wheels * Roof Rails * Front Fog Lamps *

Know Before You Go: We haven't peeked under the hood, so the exact needs of this ride are a mystery, may require substantial repairs and it's an at your own risk sale! From character-building rust to possible powertrain adventures and repairs, it's all part of the journey. Often, these gems are scooped up by dealers or wholesalers with the magic touch to bring them back to life.

 

Discover the Potential: As-Is Special!

Embrace the opportunity with this vehicle, offered in an "as-is" condition, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition. While it hasn't been e-tested and its road-worthiness isn't confirmed, it's a canvas ready for your touch!

 

Important Notes:

  1. This vehicle might not qualify for financing. Financing might be a challenge, but if the stars align, we'll tailor payments based on your credit.
  2. Prices don't include HST and licensing.
  3. Our aim is always zero down, but sometimes the universe has other plans. We'll always strive for that $0 down loan, though!

 

