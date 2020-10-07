Menu
2008 Mazda Tribute

194,033 KM

Details Description Features

$4,799

+ tax & licensing
Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

GT

GT

Location

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

194,033KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6025557
  • Stock #: 118
  • VIN: 4F2CZ96168KM30946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,033 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 194033 KMS and the asking price is $4799 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheels Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Leather Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sunroof Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.0 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Red

·        All Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

