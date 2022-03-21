$3,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Montana
SV6 (Certified Included + 3 Month Warranty)
Location
Roxy Auto Inc
115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8740475
- Stock #: 200
- VIN: 1GMDU03108D130872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 202,639 KM
Vehicle Description
It has 202639 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST
Car advantages:
7 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
· Engine: 3.9 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
