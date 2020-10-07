2008 Pontiac Wave

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

