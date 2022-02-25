2008 Toyota Matrix

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8287083

8287083 Stock #: 842

842 VIN: 2T1KR32E38C702792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 842

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.