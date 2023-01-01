2008 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10136025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.