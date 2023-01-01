Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

Sedan 1.5L/5 SPEED/AIR CONDITIONING/CERTIFIED

2008 Toyota Yaris

Sedan 1.5L/5 SPEED/AIR CONDITIONING/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - VERY GOOD CONDITION - NO RUST -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

