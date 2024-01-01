Menu
2008 Toyota Yaris

253,000 KM

$4,490

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris

Sedan 1.5L/5 SPEED/AIR CONDITIONING/CERTIFIED

2008 Toyota Yaris

Sedan 1.5L/5 SPEED/AIR CONDITIONING/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
253,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - A/C - 2 SETS OF TIRES ON WHEELS ALL SEASON & WINTER TIRES INCLUDED -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

 

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

 

www.asprestigeautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L 2.4L/SUNROOF/POWER SEATS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 2.4L/SUNROOF/POWER SEATS/CERTIFIED 192,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 3L TURBO DIESEL ECODIESEL 31,000 KM $51,990 + tax & lic
Used 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED 10,000 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-267-XXXX

519-267-8448

Directions Website Inventory
$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

2008 Toyota Yaris