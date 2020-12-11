2008 Volkswagen City Golf

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

