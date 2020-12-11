Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

194,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6353756
  VIN: 9BWEL21J284017053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 VW GOLF CITY

194000KM

2.0L ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

POWER MIRRORS

 

$4995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

