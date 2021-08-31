Menu
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

172,358 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Trendline

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Trendline

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

172,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7592416
  • Stock #: 170
  • VIN: WVWDA71K28W031086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,358 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 172358 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Heated Seats Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.5 L 5 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Silver

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

