2009 Audi Q7
TDI - DIESEL!!!
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8495286
- VIN: WA1AM64L29D035686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 AUDI Q7 QUATTRO - TDI - DIESEL
170000KM
7 PASSENGER
3.0L V6 TDI DIESEL ENGINE
QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE
NAVIGATION
BACK UP CAMERA
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6