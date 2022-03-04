Menu
2009 Audi Q7

170,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2009 Audi Q7

2009 Audi Q7

TDI - DIESEL!!!

2009 Audi Q7

TDI - DIESEL!!!

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8495286
  VIN: WA1AM64L29D035686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 AUDI Q7 QUATTRO - TDI - DIESEL

170000KM

7 PASSENGER

3.0L V6 TDI DIESEL ENGINE

QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE

NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

 

$17995 + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT.

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

