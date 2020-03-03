2009 Chevrolet Aveo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.