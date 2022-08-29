$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT1 Sedan
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
192,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9312199
- VIN: 1G1AL55H597167569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,975 KM
Vehicle Description
* AS IS SALE * Cobalt LT * 5 Speed Manual * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/AUX * 12V DC Outlet * Keyless Entry * Cloth Seats * Power Locks * Power Windows *
