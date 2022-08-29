Menu
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

192,975 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT1 Sedan

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT1 Sedan

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9312199
  • VIN: 1G1AL55H597167569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,975 KM

Vehicle Description

* AS IS SALE * Cobalt LT * 5 Speed Manual * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/AUX * 12V DC Outlet * Keyless Entry * Cloth Seats * Power Locks * Power Windows *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

