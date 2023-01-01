Menu
2009 Chevrolet Equinox

176,940 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LS (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LS (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2CNDL23F296238405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,940 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 176940 KMS and the asking price is $5999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheels Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sunroof, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

●       Engine: 3.4 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

●       Interior Colour: Gray

●       Exterior Colour: White

●       All Wheel Drive

●       Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

