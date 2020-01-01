Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean and sturdy car,great shape,well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2009 Chevrolet Impala LS 6 Cylinder 3.5 L Engine.



Runs very smoothly and in excellent condition.



It has 163350 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + HST



Car advantages:

5 Passenger, Air conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Hard Top, MP3 capability, Power driver seat, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel and Traction Control.





Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car



Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.5L Gasoline Fuel

Interior Colour: Grey

Exterior Colour: Black

Front Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission





CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Telematics

