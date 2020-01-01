Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,058KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4406640
  • Stock #: 40
  • VIN: 2G1WB57K091106127
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean and sturdy car,great shape,well maintained inside and out here at RoxyAuto. 2009 Chevrolet Impala LS 6 Cylinder 3.5 L Engine.

Runs very smoothly and in excellent condition.

It has 163350 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + HST

Car advantages:
5 Passenger, Air conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Hard Top, MP3 capability, Power driver seat, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel and Traction Control.


Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car

Engine: 6 Cylinder 3.5L Gasoline Fuel
Interior Colour: Grey
Exterior Colour: Black
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission


CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday - Friday 10am-5pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Send us a text: 416-856-0681
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 190,582 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2009 Kia Sorento LX
 203,816 KM
$4,699 + tax & lic
Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Send A Message