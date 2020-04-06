Menu
2009 Chevrolet Impala

LT LOW KMS !! BLUE TOOTH !! REMOTE START !!

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LT LOW KMS !! BLUE TOOTH !! REMOTE START !!

Special Interest Automobiles

75 Water St South, Cambridge, ON N1R 3C9

519-622-4955

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,224KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4880682
  • Stock #: 171031
  • VIN: 2G1WT57K891171031
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CAR FAX VERIFIED !! ONTARIO VEHICLE !! LOCAL TRADE IN !! LOW KMS !! BLUE TOOTH !! REMOTE START !! POWER DRIVERS SEAT !! REMOTE ENTRY !! CRUISE CONTROL !! POWER WINDOWS !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE !! ALL CARS ARE RECONDITION E-TESTED AND CERTIFIED AND READY TO BE DRIVEN !!!!! SERVING CAMBRIDGE, KW AND AREA FOR OVER 34 YEARS! VOTED BEST USED CAR DEALER 1999-2019 YEARS RUNNING - GOOD OR BAD CREDIT - WE CAN HELP - ON THE SPOT FINANCING - ALL OUR LATE MODEL CARS, TRUCKS SUV's & VANS ARE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! Proudly Serving new and repeat clients from Kitchener, Brantford, Waterloo, Guelph, Milton, and all of Brant county for over 34 years! We also have a complete service located on Franklin Blvd. in Cambridge - from Oil Changes and maintenance, to engine and transmission work, and even tires and tire storage - we offer a full range of services to help you! Call us today.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

