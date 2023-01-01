Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

165,459 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

LT Crew Cab 4X4 5.3L V8 * 6 Passenger * ARE Truck Cap * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow/Haul Mode * Trailer Brake * Cruise Control * Steering

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10329120
  VIN: 3GCEK13369G236124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 165,459 KM

Vehicle Description

LT Crew Cab 4X4 5.3L V8 * 6 Passenger *  ARE Truck Cap * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Tow/Haul Mode * Trailer Brake * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * On Star * Dual Climate Control * Power Locks * Power Windows * Automatic Headlights * Traction Control * AM/FM/CD/AUX * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Side Steps *

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

4 X 4

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

