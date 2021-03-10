2009 Dodge Caliber

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 6 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6786350

6786350 Stock #: 135

135 VIN: 1B3HB48AX9D127864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 153,652 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

