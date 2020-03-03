Menu
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,797KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4749333
  • Stock #: 63
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E69R641062
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

It has 202797 KMS and the asking price is $4299 + HST + Licensing Fee

 

Car advantages:

Dual AC/Heat, 7 Passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CS, Bluetooth, CD in Dash, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Hard Top, MP3 Capability, Power Driver Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Window, Rear wiper, Roof luggage rack, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

 

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your prefered car

 

  • Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

  • Interior Colour: Black

  • Exterior Colour: Silver

  • Front Wheel Drive

  • Automatic Transmission

 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm 

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmai.com

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

