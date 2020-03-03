2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
519-267-9444
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
It has 202797 KMS and the asking price is $4299 + HST + Licensing Fee
Car advantages:
Dual AC/Heat, 7 Passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CS, Bluetooth, CD in Dash, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Hard Top, MP3 Capability, Power Driver Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Window, Rear wiper, Roof luggage rack, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your prefered car
Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
Interior Colour: Black
Exterior Colour: Silver
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmai.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1