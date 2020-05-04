2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Description
It has 204098 KMS and the asking price is $3799 + HST + Licensing Fee
Car advantages:
2 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Wiper, Tilt Wheel and Warranty Book. It also comes with Shelving on the back with a rack on top of the car.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel Interior Colour: Grey Exterior Colour: White Front Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission
Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1 Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 am - 3pm Give us a call: 519-267-9444 Email us at: roxyauto@hotmai.com
