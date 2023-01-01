$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2009 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
114,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9588388
- VIN: 3D4GG57V79T580830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
335 Dundas St. N Cambridge
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Sunroof / Moonroof
High Output
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
