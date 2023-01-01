Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

114,300 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9588388
  • VIN: 3D4GG57V79T580830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Journey SXT is in great condition inside and out and matches the very low kms for its age. This Journey has the v6 engine and all the options you'd expect for a 2009. Runs and drives great and won't last long at this price. Hurry in for a test drive before it's gone. You'll be glad you did 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Sunroof / Moonroof
High Output
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

