Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 7993989
  2. 7993989
  3. 7993989
  4. 7993989
  5. 7993989
  6. 7993989
  7. 7993989
  8. 7993989
  9. 7993989
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7993989
  • Stock #: 822
  • VIN: 1D3HV18T59S812654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 822
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ONLY 191K!! CHECK OUT THIS QUAD CAB 4X4 TRUCK COMPLETE WITH BLUETOOTH, BED LINER AND MORE!!

FULLY CERTIFIED. ONLY HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. CHECK OUT OUR FULL INVENTORY AT WWW.WERNERSAUTO.CA

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
CD Player
Child Safety Locks
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

2011 Infiniti EX EX3...
 142,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Accent ...
 99,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima SX T...
 67,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory