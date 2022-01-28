$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2009 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT
Location
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
333,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8240289
- VIN: 3D7KS28T39G517319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 333,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 DODGE RAM 2500 SLT - 4X4
5.7L V8 HEMI
AUTOMATIC
ELECTRONIC SHIFT 4x4
$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
