Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

333,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 2500

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

333,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240289
  • VIN: 3D7KS28T39G517319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 333,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 DODGE RAM 2500 SLT - 4X4

333000KM

5.7L V8 HEMI

AUTOMATIC

ELECTRONIC SHIFT 4x4

 

$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 215,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
1997 GMC Sierra 3500...
 205,000 MI
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 213,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory