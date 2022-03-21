2009 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 0 , 6 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8810204

8810204 VIN: 2FMDK38C79BA32995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 240,676 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.