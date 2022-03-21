$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2009 Ford Edge
2009 Ford Edge
SEL FWD
Location
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
240,676KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8810204
- VIN: 2FMDK38C79BA32995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,676 KM
Vehicle Description
* AS IS * Edge SEL * Heated Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/CD * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Rear Wiper * Alloy Rims * Rear Child Door Locks *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Auto Mall
Eagle Auto Mall
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3