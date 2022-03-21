Menu
2009 Ford Edge

240,676 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2009 Ford Edge

2009 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

2009 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

240,676KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8810204
  VIN: 2FMDK38C79BA32995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,676 KM

Vehicle Description

* AS IS * Edge SEL * Heated Seats * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/CD * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Rear Wiper * Alloy Rims * Rear Child Door Locks *

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

