2009 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
519-650-0326
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
519-650-0326
+ taxes & licensing
* AS IS SALE * Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew Cab * 5.4L V8 Triton * 4X4 * Parking Assist * Cruise Control * AM/FM/SXM/CD/Aux * 6 Passenger * 12V DC Outlet * Trailer Brake * Tonneau Cover * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Tow/Haul Mode * Power Sliding Rear Window *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3