2009 Ford F-150

271,868 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2009 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

271,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7369826
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V89FB38548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 271,868 KM

Vehicle Description

* AS IS SALE * Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew Cab * 5.4L V8 Triton * 4X4 * Parking Assist * Cruise Control * AM/FM/SXM/CD/Aux * 6 Passenger * 12V DC Outlet * Trailer Brake * Tonneau Cover * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector * Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror * Keyless Entry * Power Locks * Power Windows * Tow/Haul Mode * Power Sliding Rear Window *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

