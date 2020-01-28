362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Here’s a great price a 2009 Ford Flex. You safety you save. Has all the features you’d want in a spacious people mover including leather seats. Multiple moon roofs and a great stereo system. This car is priced “as is” uncertified. Taxes and licensing would be extra. Vehicle is sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Registered dealer.
Ventoso Motor Products
