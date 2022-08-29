Menu
2009 Honda Civic

213,000 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

2009 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9193060
  • VIN: 2HGFA166X9H029766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 HONDA CIVIC LX-S

213000KM

AUTOMATIC

1.8L 4 CYL ENGINE

POWER SUNROOF

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

CRUISE CONTROL

 

$7495 CERTIFIED + TAX

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

