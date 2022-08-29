$7,495+ tax & licensing
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2009 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
213,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9193060
- VIN: 2HGFA166X9H029766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 HONDA CIVIC LX-S
POWER SUNROOF
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
ALLOY WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE
EAGLE AUTO SALES
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
