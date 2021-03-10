2009 Honda Fit

+ taxes & licensing
Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997
1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The Honda Fit Sport Will Give You The Sheer Pleasure Of Driving! This Sport Design Has Plenty Of Room For Day-To-Day Activities, The Engine Makes Beautiful Music And Great For Short Trips Or Weekend Road Trips. The Interior Is Boosted Up With Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Fog Lights And Auxiliary Output. This Manual "Blue" Moon Honda Is Quick Enough For Your Commute, Can Calmly Move In ALL Kinds Of Traffic And "FITS" Everyone! The Honda Is "OUT-THE-DOOR" PRESENCE BEYOND QUESTION!
