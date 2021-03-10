Menu
2009 Honda Fit

171,541 KM

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Auto Source

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

Sport

2009 Honda Fit

Sport

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

171,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6735377
  • Stock #: 802718
  • VIN: JHMGE87899S802718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,541 KM

Vehicle Description

The Honda Fit Sport Will Give You The Sheer Pleasure Of Driving! This Sport Design Has Plenty Of Room For Day-To-Day Activities, The Engine Makes Beautiful Music And Great For Short Trips Or Weekend Road Trips. The Interior Is Boosted Up With Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Trunk, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Fog Lights And Auxiliary Output. This Manual "Blue" Moon Honda Is Quick Enough For Your Commute, Can Calmly Move In ALL Kinds Of Traffic And "FITS" Everyone! The Honda Is "OUT-THE-DOOR" PRESENCE BEYOND QUESTION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Auto Source

Cambridge Auto Source

1567 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 1E1

Office: 519-650-5997 / 1-866-654-5997

