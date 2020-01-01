Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL/2L/2 SETS OF TIRES/SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL/2L/2 SETS OF TIRES/SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$4,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4444770
  • VIN: KMHDB85EX9U035113
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

TWO SETS OF TIRES ALL SEASON AND WINTER ON WHEELS -
SAFETY + 6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED $3,000 PER CLAIM -
NO ACCIDENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
FINANCING AVAILABLE -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A & S Prestige Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 157,000 KM
$9,290 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Compass 4X...
 169,000 KM
$4,790 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 356,000 KM
$6,290 + tax & lic
A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Send A Message