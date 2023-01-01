Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,325 KM

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

SE (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

SE (Certified + 3 Month Warranty)

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

161,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 265
  • VIN: 5NMSH73E69H274754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,325 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 161325 KMS and the asking price is $7499 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Leather Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control, Sunroof and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

●       Engine: 3.3 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

●       Interior Colour: Grey

●       Exterior Colour: Blue

●       Front Wheel Drive

●       Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

