Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Tucson

189,426 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Tucson

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

189,426KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8545895
  • Stock #: 193
  • VIN: KM8JM12B59U015849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,426 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 189426 KMS and the asking price is $5999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 2.0 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Black

·        Front Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roxy Auto Inc

2005 Ford F-150 XL
 288,826 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson GL
 189,426 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla CE
 125,563 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-9444

Quick Links
Directions Inventory